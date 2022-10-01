U.S. to announce new Ukraine aid package next week -White House
Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-10-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 01:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. will announce a new Ukraine security aid package next week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
Sullivan made the announcement as he condemned Russia for a "sham" referendum annexing part of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
