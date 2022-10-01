Left Menu

U.S. to announce new Ukraine aid package next week -White House

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-10-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 01:08 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. will announce a new Ukraine security aid package next week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Sullivan made the announcement as he condemned Russia for a "sham" referendum annexing part of Ukraine.

