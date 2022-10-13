QUBE Events gathers world-leading Payments & RegTech experts in Cyprus for the 12th NextGen Payment & RegTech Forum!

The much anticipated 12th NextGen Payment & RegTech Forum is taking place on 2-3 November 2022, at the 5-star Amathus Beach Hotel & Resort in Limassol, Cyprus.

The 12th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum is a unique gathering of renowned global decision-makers across the entire Payments and RegTech community.

AGENDA highlights:

The Evolving Payments Technology Landscape

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity

The Economy of the Metaverse

Future-Proofing Your Compliance Programme to Respond to Uncertain Times

The Ethics of AI in Financial Services

Where Can the Metaverse Take FinTech?

How Can Banks Monetise Open Banking APIs

Metaverse Opportunities and Challenges

Ensuring Liquidity Optimization

AML and Regtech

What Will Come with PSD3

Open Finance and the Open Data Economy

Payments Regulation Horizon 2023

How DeFi can be Regulated?​

Next Generation of BNPL

Banks and FinTechs - The Partnerships of the Future

Current Status of CBDC Projects

RegTech and Compliance Innovation: Key Trends & Challenges

Financial Crime and AML

Meeting the Needs of Your Business and Customers

Visit https://www.qubevents.com/12th-npf-cyprus for the detailed Agenda insights

DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS:

Join international Payment and RegTech leaders from global organisations such as:

David Bundi, Chairman & Co-Founder, at MetaverseTalks Association

Cedric Ming, Vice President of the Board & Co-Founder at MetaverseTalks Association

Michael Diamantoulis, Chief Compliance Officer at epay a Euronet Worldwide Group company

Freddie Frith, Head of Financial Services at Clausematch

Elina Mattila, Executive Director at Mobey Forum

Vasileios Papoutsis, Head of Compliance & MLRO at Binance Cyprus

Jessica Ramos, Head of Regulatory, Oversight and Financial Affairs at EBA Clearing

Nikolett Ioannidis, Head of Operations at Payabl

Panagiotis Kriaris, Head of Business Development at Unzer

Andrew Doukanaris, Chief Executive Officer at Flotta Consulting Ltd

John Abraham, Chief Executive Officer at AEON Payment Technologies

Gregorios Siourounis, Founder at EveryPay

Georgios Galanis, Director Compliance/MLRO at EVO Payments

Giorgos Konstantinou, Member of the Advisory Board at Indentomat

Charis Savvides, Partner at Stelios Americanos LLC

Chris Aruliah, COO at BCB Group

Yiannos Ashiotis, Partner - Regulatory Compliance & Fund Services at Grant Thornton

Anastasis Rossides, Head of Risk Modeling at Bank of Cyprus

Vishalanand Shah, Director – Applications System, Digital Modernization Engineering at Global Payments at Tsys

Evgenios Kitsios, Head of Crypto Compliance at NAGA

Andreas Vlachos, Head of Community and Growth (Marketing) at Binance

Sotiris Syrmakezis, Co-Founder & CEO at Throo

Justine Scerri Herrera, Partner at MK Fintech Partners Ltd

Niresh Rajah, Managing Director, Head of Data, RegTech & Digital Advisory Practice , Financial Services Group at Grant Thornton UK LLP

Michael Clark, Vice President, Global Product and Technology Lead for Platforms, Ventures, and Partnerships at Mastercard

Panos Kyriakides, Senior Commercial Manager at eBOS

Yiannis Pettemerides, AML & Compliance Specialist at eBOS

Andreas Vlachos, Head of Community & Growth (Marketing) at Binance

Demetris Taxitaris, CEO at MAP S.Platis Group

Diederik Bruggink, Head of Innovation & Payments at WSBI-ESBG

George Apostolides, Head of Compliance/AMLCO at Eurobank Cyprus Ltd

David Backshall, Head of UK & Europe at TerraPay

FORUM CHAIRMAN: Robert Courtneidge, Payment Expert

For more information on the speaker panel please visit: https://www.qubevents.com/12th-npf-cyprus

SPONSORS:

4Sight Group

Clausematch

Deloitte

eBOS

Indentomat

iSpiral

Payabl

Supporting Partners: Checkout.com, Comply Radar, Cyprus International Businesses Association (CIBA), ISACA Cyprus Chapter, Mobey Forum, and Associaton of Cyprus Banks

TESTIMONIALS FROM THE LATEST EDITION

"Very good networking, excellent organization, excellent food, excellent view, everything is good" - Lulu International Exchange

" The event was energetic, the panelists were charged and the audiences were really receptive to the information that was shared" -Applications System

"This was a fantastic event, as always, QUBE Events does the most interesting, straight-to-the-point, strategic that I have known in the industry" -EBO

" I really liked the event. The combination of speakers that QUBE Events' has is fantastic, the level is tremendous" -SumSub

The 12th NextGen Payments and RegTech Forum serves as the perfect platform to learn, network, and explore new business opportunities and meet the global expert leaders in the Payments & RegTech world.

For information on how to get involved visit: https://www.qubevents.com/12th-npf-cyprus or contact the Forum's organisers directly at info@qubevents.com

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)