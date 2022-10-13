QUBE Events gathers world-leading Payments & RegTech experts in Cyprus for the 12th NextGen Payment & RegTech Forum!
The much anticipated 12th NextGen Payment & RegTech Forum is taking place on 2-3 November 2022, at the 5-star Amathus Beach Hotel & Resort in Limassol, Cyprus.
The 12th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum is a unique gathering of renowned global decision-makers across the entire Payments and RegTech community.
AGENDA highlights:
- The Evolving Payments Technology Landscape
- Data Privacy and Cybersecurity
- The Economy of the Metaverse
- Future-Proofing Your Compliance Programme to Respond to Uncertain Times
- The Ethics of AI in Financial Services
- Where Can the Metaverse Take FinTech?
- How Can Banks Monetise Open Banking APIs
- Metaverse Opportunities and Challenges
- Ensuring Liquidity Optimization
- AML and Regtech
- What Will Come with PSD3
- Open Finance and the Open Data Economy
- Payments Regulation Horizon 2023
- How DeFi can be Regulated?
- Next Generation of BNPL
- Banks and FinTechs - The Partnerships of the Future
- Current Status of CBDC Projects
- RegTech and Compliance Innovation: Key Trends & Challenges
- Financial Crime and AML
- Meeting the Needs of Your Business and Customers
Visit https://www.qubevents.com/12th-npf-cyprus for the detailed Agenda insights
DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS:
Join international Payment and RegTech leaders from global organisations such as:
- David Bundi, Chairman & Co-Founder, at MetaverseTalks Association
- Cedric Ming, Vice President of the Board & Co-Founder at MetaverseTalks Association
- Michael Diamantoulis, Chief Compliance Officer at epay a Euronet Worldwide Group company
- Freddie Frith, Head of Financial Services at Clausematch
- Elina Mattila, Executive Director at Mobey Forum
- Vasileios Papoutsis, Head of Compliance & MLRO at Binance Cyprus
- Jessica Ramos, Head of Regulatory, Oversight and Financial Affairs at EBA Clearing
- Nikolett Ioannidis, Head of Operations at Payabl
- Panagiotis Kriaris, Head of Business Development at Unzer
- Andrew Doukanaris, Chief Executive Officer at Flotta Consulting Ltd
- John Abraham, Chief Executive Officer at AEON Payment Technologies
- Gregorios Siourounis, Founder at EveryPay
- Georgios Galanis, Director Compliance/MLRO at EVO Payments
- Giorgos Konstantinou, Member of the Advisory Board at Indentomat
- Charis Savvides, Partner at Stelios Americanos LLC
- Chris Aruliah, COO at BCB Group
- Yiannos Ashiotis, Partner - Regulatory Compliance & Fund Services at Grant Thornton
- Anastasis Rossides, Head of Risk Modeling at Bank of Cyprus
- Vishalanand Shah, Director – Applications System, Digital Modernization Engineering at Global Payments at Tsys
- Evgenios Kitsios, Head of Crypto Compliance at NAGA
- Andreas Vlachos, Head of Community and Growth (Marketing) at Binance
- Sotiris Syrmakezis, Co-Founder & CEO at Throo
- Justine Scerri Herrera, Partner at MK Fintech Partners Ltd
- Niresh Rajah, Managing Director, Head of Data, RegTech & Digital Advisory Practice , Financial Services Group at Grant Thornton UK LLP
- Michael Clark, Vice President, Global Product and Technology Lead for Platforms, Ventures, and Partnerships at Mastercard
- Panos Kyriakides, Senior Commercial Manager at eBOS
- Yiannis Pettemerides, AML & Compliance Specialist at eBOS
- Demetris Taxitaris, CEO at MAP S.Platis Group
- Diederik Bruggink, Head of Innovation & Payments at WSBI-ESBG
- George Apostolides, Head of Compliance/AMLCO at Eurobank Cyprus Ltd
- David Backshall, Head of UK & Europe at TerraPay
FORUM CHAIRMAN: Robert Courtneidge, Payment Expert
FORUM CHAIRMAN: Robert Courtneidge, Payment Expert
SPONSORS:
- 4Sight Group
- Clausematch
- Deloitte
- eBOS
- Indentomat
- iSpiral
- Payabl
Supporting Partners: Checkout.com, Comply Radar, Cyprus International Businesses Association (CIBA), ISACA Cyprus Chapter, Mobey Forum, and Associaton of Cyprus Banks
TESTIMONIALS FROM THE LATEST EDITION
"Very good networking, excellent organization, excellent food, excellent view, everything is good" - Lulu International Exchange
" The event was energetic, the panelists were charged and the audiences were really receptive to the information that was shared" -Applications System
"This was a fantastic event, as always, QUBE Events does the most interesting, straight-to-the-point, strategic that I have known in the industry" -EBO
" I really liked the event. The combination of speakers that QUBE Events' has is fantastic, the level is tremendous" -SumSub
The 12th NextGen Payments and RegTech Forum serves as the perfect platform to learn, network, and explore new business opportunities and meet the global expert leaders in the Payments & RegTech world.
The 12th NextGen Payments and RegTech Forum serves as the perfect platform to learn, network, and explore new business opportunities and meet the global expert leaders in the Payments & RegTech world.
