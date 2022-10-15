Going Digital at 69, Mr. Awtar Singh Leads the Way for Youngsters with Space Digital

New Delhi, October 15:Mr. Awtar Singh, popularly known as Matrimony King, is the founder and Director of Awtar Matrimony and Space Associates - a real estate company. His zeal and zest are as young as that of a 25-year-old, but the man turns 69 years today. Space Digital, his new venture, is getting an astounding response from his National and International clients. A company which Awtar Singh says he was contemplating for two years but stopped short of announcing due to Covid. Awtar Singh already has two successful verticals in a Matrimony company and Real Estate. Awtar Matrimony has garnered good mileage in more than 30 years of its operations. It is regarded as a leading marriage consultancy company being followed and respected by more than 3000 families across the globe. Space Associates doing major real estate consultations in Gurugram, Delhi and other NCR regions, has a vast NRI customer base. Space Digital will be engaged in conventional Digital Marketing and Branding Activities. So far, Awtar Singh's career span has been in consultations only; this technical facet of his life and career could only be added after he accepted the challenge to understand the technical nuances. As he puts it, ''Space Digital will be a company which will help people in marketing one's personal profile as well as product profile, more effectively.'' He adds further, ''I had suffered on many occasions when the times changed from analog to digital. When we were growing as a company, our personal profiles helped us much to market ourselves, but today the world has completely changed. People hardly meet in person but yet they manage to muster enough business from the market. All thanks to the digital marketing techniques of today.'' He said that he always wanted to upgrade himself and bring himself to par with this new world. The period in isolation due to the lockdown and pandemic inspired him to learn many new things; thus, Space Digital happened. Space Digital will be using a 360-degree approach to uplift and highlight any business. The three aspects of marketing in today's world involve creating content and spreading the same on digital platforms, then presenting the material on various influencer sites for a better Google presence and finally using the media platforms like television to register a global presence. Space Digital will help digitally market a product or personal profile in all three areas. Awtar Singh chose the day of his birthday for the official launch of his company as he believes that it surely will be encouraging news for all the youngsters and inspire them to start contributing to building a positive society. If Mr. Awtar Singh can do it at the age of 69 years, then any youngster can surely do it much better, as he himself puts this. A new venture on his 69th birthday is definitely a milestone achievement.

