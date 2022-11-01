OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

The OnePlus 10R is getting a new software update that bumps the device's Android security patch level to September 2022 and also adds support for the 5G network.

The OxygenOS 12 A.10 update also fixes a couple of issues including screen freezing or flickering when playing online videos in some scenarios as well as the issue with the shutdown button clicking abnormally in some scenarios.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Updates Android security patch to 2022.09.

Fixes the issue of no notification banner for incoming calls.

Fixes the issue with the shutdown button clicking abnormally in some scenarios.

Fixes the issue that failed to unlock the phone when entering the correct password.

Fixes the issue of screen freezes or flickers when playing online videos in some scenarios.

Network

Optimizes network stability.

Adds Jio to support 5G network.

The OTA is rolling out in stages and will reach a limited number of users. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. You can check for the update manually by navigating to your phone's Settings > System > System updates. Tap the 'Download and Install' button if it's available for your handset.

OnePlus 10R: Specifications

The OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The standard model has a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support while the Endurance Edition is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.

For photography and videography, the OnePlus 10R sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.7-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel resolution with an f/2.4 aperture and EIS support.