Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-11-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 09:04 IST
Apple iPhone maker Foxconn said on Tuesday that daily bonuses for some of its staff at its Zhengzhou plant in central China had been raised to 400 yuan ($54.75) from 100 yuan.
($1 = 7.3062 Chinese yuan)
