Liminal Achieves the Highest Level of Security and Operational Performance Certification with SOC 2 Type II

SOC 2 Type II is the most popular and highest standard certification validating the security practices India & Singapore – Business Wire India Digital Wallet Infrastructure platform, Liminal announced that it has successfully attained the System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC2) Type II certification. The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit validates Liminal’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of security controls & compliance processes. Additionally, this certification demonstrates a significant milestone for the company and a step further to attracting and expanding institutional investments.

Compliant with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a universal reporting framework. Having acquired the SOC 2 Type 2 report, Liminal is now one of the most secure and compliant custodians in the APAC & MENA region.

Elated with the accomplishment, Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal, said, “At a time where security threats surround the Blockchain & Crypto landscape, SOC 2 Type II certification displays the gold standard for security and privacy. After achieving this internationally acclaimed certification, we are even more proud to present our robust wallet infrastructure that safeguards digital assets and personal data.” Ankit Devnalkar, Director of Information Security at Liminal, said, “SOC 2 Type II certification reflects the importance Liminal pays to provide the most trusted and secure platform. We’re proud to be one of the few to provide such an assurance to our users.” The certification demonstrates Liminal's capacity to exceed the most rigorous security and confidentiality measures that align with global industry standards and first-rate practices, as set by the AICPA.

About Liminal: Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organisation, Liminal is based in Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.

