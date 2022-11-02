Russia launches Soyuz rocket carrying military satellite - state media

Russia has launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a military satellite into space, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday citing the defence ministry.

The rocket - a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle - was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time (0648 GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the ministry was quoted as saying.

It did not provide details about the purpose of the satellite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)