Revamped version of 'One Delhi' app launched

A revamped version of the AAP government's 'One Delhi' app having features like live bus tracking, e-ticketing, trip planner and e-charger locators was launched on Wednesday.

After revolutionising Delhi's education and health services, an important step has been taken on Wednesday towards making the capital's transport system world-class, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Launching the app, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot urged commuters to share their feedback and any grievances to help improve public transport services.

The common mobility app launched originally in 2019 comes with several new features including live tracking of over 7,300 DTC and cluster buses, searching more than 500 bus routes and locating over 2,200 Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers among others.

Public transport bus users can find out about realtime arrival of buses through the app and can buy e-tickets and daily passes without any cash transaction.

The Delhi government offers 10 per cent discount on all bus tickets and daily passes bought through the app.

The 'One Delhi' app was envisioned nearly two years back by Gahlot to provide a one-stop shop to address challenges while accessing the public transport system in Delhi.

The mobile app has been developed by the Delhi government in collaboration with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi. The commuters can also locate their nearest bus stops to plan their journey through the app. The electric vehicle owners can also use it to locate nearby EV charging points and find realtime availability and cost per unit of charging.

''With the launch of 'One Delhi' app, bus travel will become more reliable and help in better planning of city travel,'' Gahlot said.

Vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Jasmine Shah termed the launch of the app as the beginning of a new era.

''Technologically, it was a complex project and also required the involvement of multiple agencies. I am glad DDC could support the entire end-to-end process from the conceptualisation to the implementation of this app,'' Shah said.

