LTTS opens engineering R&D centre in Toronto; to hire 100 engineers in 2 years

Earlier this year, LTTS inaugurated an Engineering Design Centre in Toulouse France and an ERD Centre in Krakow Poland as part of its strategic global business expansion plans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:54 IST
L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) has inaugurated an engineering research and development centre in Toronto where it plans to hire 100 engineers in the next 18-24 months.

The Toronto centre is the third nearshore global design centre opened in two quarters.

''With plans to hire over 100 engineers in the next 18-24 months, the ER&D centre is expected to become a focal point to hire local talent and further bolster the region's reputation as a hub for engineering and innovation,'' the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ER&D Centre will initially focus on developing digital solutions for the transportation sector, including railway engineering, for a global aerospace and rail major.

The area of specialisation would cover rail track defect detection, advanced mobility solutions, digital asset management, digital flyboard, sensors and communications systems.

''Through this new ER&D centre, our customers in Canada and North America can leverage our cutting-edge technologies and digital products. LTTS is committed to building exciting opportunities in the Canadian business ecosystem, while strategically expanding its North American footprint,'' LTTS CEO and MD Amit Chadha said. Earlier this year, LTTS inaugurated an Engineering Design Centre in Toulouse (France) and an ER&D Centre in Krakow (Poland) as part of its strategic global business expansion plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

