Left Menu

Twitter down? Several users complain about login issues

On Friday morning, many Twitter users stated that they are unable to log into the website. A popup that reads "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" appears when the feed page first loads.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 09:42 IST
Twitter down? Several users complain about login issues
Twitter (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday morning, many Twitter users reported problems with the microblogging site. Many stated that they're unable to log into the website. A popup that reads "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" appears when the feed page first loads.

"I'm unable to access Twitter and getting an error prompt...Something went wrong, but don't fret -- let's give it another shot.Try again," a social media user wrote. Reportedly, the outage started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been in news for other reasons as well, thanks to Elon Musk. Last week, he took control of Twitter and fired its top executives. He has also started mass layoffs today. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin.

Employees will receive an email by 9AM PST on November 4 confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo, which also states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily." "We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the memo read.

"Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the memo added. Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's roughly 7,500-person workforce.

Musk has already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be "a rationalization of headcount" at the social network. In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and make the social media service private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform. After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022