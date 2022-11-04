Kaynes Technology IPO set to open on Nov 10

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:28 IST

The initial share-sale of Kaynes Technology India Limited KTIL, an IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, will kick off for public subscription on November 10.The Initial Public Offering IPO will conclude on November 14 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on November 9, according to the Red Herring Prospectus RHP.The company has cut fresh issue size to Rs 530 crore from Rs 650 crore planned earlier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:28 IST
The initial share-sale of Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL), an IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing company, will kick off for public subscription on November 10.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on November 14 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on November 9, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company has cut the fresh issue size to Rs 530 crore from Rs 650 crore planned earlier. Besides, there would be an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 55.85 lakh equity shares by a promoter and an existing shareholder.

The OFS comprises the sale of 20.84 lakh equity shares by promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan and 35 lakh equity shares by existing shareholder Freny Firoze Irani.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditure for its manufacturing facilities at Mysore and Manesar, and funding working capital requirements. Also, the company plans to invest in its arm Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Pvt Ltd for setting up a new facility at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.

Mysore-based Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing services.

It has experience in providing conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life-cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, IoT, Information Technology (IT) and other segments.

The company has eight production plants in Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

