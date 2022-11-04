AdaniConneX sets up hyperscale data centre in Chennai

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, has set up its flagship hyperscale data centre 'Chennai 1' in the city, the company said on Friday.

The 'Chennai 1' campus located at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) IT Park, is a pre-certified Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum rated data centre and offers 17 megawatt (MW) that would scale up to 33 MW at full capacity to customers.

Supported with 100 per cent renewable energy, the facility is designed to offer a robust physical protection to information technology infrastructure with seven layers of security system, the company claimed in a press release here.

AdaniConneX is engaged in building hyperscale campuses across the country as the company aims to address the growing need for reliable IT infrastructure in the country. AdaniConneX is investing capital into the joint venture over the next decade with a mission to build over 1 gigawatt (GW) green data centre platform, the company said.

''We see tremendous growth in data generation and consumption in India, driving the need for a reliable, automated and sustainable digital infrastructure,'' AdaniConneX CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj said.

''With our pan-India data centre platform, our mission is to enable India's next phase of digital growth with core emphasis on sustainability and energy management,'' he said.

AdaniConneX is also developing Edge Data Centres and Far Edge facilities in Tier-II and Tier-III markets, relying heavily on renewable energy sources to help bring cloud, content and data closer to customers.

AdaniConneX envisions to build a 1 GW data centre infrastructure platform by leveraging the complementary capacity of the Adani Group, the release said.

