US to send USD 400 million more to Ukraine in military aid

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:03 IST
The US is sending Ukraine USD 400 million more in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The new command post, called the Security Assistance Group Ukraine, signals a more permanent, long-term programme to continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters at the Pentagon.

The USD 400 million includes contracts for 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, funding to refurbish 45 tanks and an additional 40 riverine boats, among other systems, the Pentagon said.

Because the weapons are being procured through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative they will not be ready for immediate transfer to Kyiv. Weapons provided through USAI funding are obtained through longer-term industry contracts instead of being drawn from US weapons stockpiles.

The US has committed more than USD 18.2 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since the war began on February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

