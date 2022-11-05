Left Menu

Samsung officials expect Apple to launch its first foldable device in 2024

Samsung MX officials expect Apple to release its first foldable device in 2024 though it won't be an iPhone but instead a foldable tablet or notebook computer.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 09:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a recent meeting with component suppliers, Samsung's mobile communications business, Mobile Experience (MX), covered a range of interesting subjects, including its foldable smartphone strategy. According to GSM Arena, Samsung MX officials expect Apple to release its first foldable device in 2024 though it won't be an iPhone but instead a foldable tablet or notebook computer.

These new claims fall in line with a previous report from CCS Insight. Samsung also believes 90 per cent of current foldable phone users will also get a foldable as their next device. Apart from that, Samsung estimates a compound annual growth rate of up to 80 per cent, according to a report by TheElec, reported GSM Arena.

The company confirmed high demand for its folding phones in its home market and shared that South Korean iPhone users in their 20s and 30s are switching to Samsung foldables at a much higher rate than before - reportedly 3x to 4x higher than in previous years. Meanwhile, Samsung's latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold4, which got its first One UI 5.0 beta update last month, is now receiving the third One UI 5.0 beta.

The new beta build has a firmware version number ending with ZVK1 and requires a download of about 540MB. It comes with the November 1, 2022, Android security patch and squashes a lot of bugs, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

