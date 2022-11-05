Left Menu

Thirteen people killed in Russian nightclub fire

The blaze broke out at about 2:30 a.m. in Polygon - an entertainment venue with a bar, restaurant and large dance floor - after a man shot a flare gun at the ceiling, the TASS news agency said. "Very quickly the room began to fill with acrid smoke and the evacuation exits were difficult to see.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 21:59 IST
Thirteen people killed in Russian nightclub fire

Thirteen people were killed when a fire tore through a crowded nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. The blaze broke out at about 2:30 a.m. in Polygon - an entertainment venue with a bar, restaurant and large dance floor - after a man shot a flare gun at the ceiling, the TASS news agency said.

"Very quickly the room began to fill with acrid smoke and the evacuation exits were difficult to see. There was pushing and panic," the agency reported, citing an eyewitness in Kostroma, which lies some 300 km (190 miles) northeast of Moscow. In video footage posted on social media, people can be heard shouting while what appears to be a large cloud of thick smoke expands outwards from a fire on the ceiling.

Rescuers said 250 people were evacuated from the building. "The flames were horrible, burning on several sides at once," said another witness.

Video shared by investigators showed firefighters spraying water on the smouldering, collapsed roof of the building. According to rescuers, the fire covered an area of 3,500 square metres and took about five hours to put out. A 23-year-old man has been detained in connection with the incident, investigators said.

Prosecutors have also launched an investigation into the establishment itself, after finding that a number of the evacuation exits were blocked. In 2009, 156 people were killed after a fire broke out at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm, sparking calls for tougher fire safety laws in a country where deadly blazes happen on a regular basis.

Local officials have declared Monday a day of mourning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022