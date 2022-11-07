ANZ says Australia job ads data for Oct delayed until Dec 5

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Monday that the release of its job advertisements survey for October will be delayed until Dec. 5, without giving a reason.

It was due to release the job ads figures at 11:30am local time (0030 GMT) on Nov. 7.

Also Read: Rugby-Dominant England demolish South Africa to set up Australia clash

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)