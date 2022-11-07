Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 units -Bloomberg News
Apple Inc expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, primarily due to softer demand for the lower-end iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Apple Inc expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, primarily due to softer demand for the lower-end iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. Meanwhile, Apple on Sunday flagged lower shipments of its high-end iPhone 14 models, the Pro and Pro Max, than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China.
The company however said demand remained strong for the Pro and Pro Max models, without commenting on the demand for iPhone 14 and 14 plus models. Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Bloomberg report outside regular business hours.
