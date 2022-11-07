Left Menu

Mane, Gandas, Shamim Khan to lead Indian challenge at Telangana Masters

The Pro-Am event will be held on Tuesday.The tournament will witness participation by 125 golfers 121 professionals and four amateurs.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:33 IST
Mane, Gandas, Shamim Khan to lead Indian challenge at Telangana Masters
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Top professionals like Olympian Udayan Mane, defending champion Manu Gandas and Shamim Khan will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Telangana Masters golf tournament beginning here on Wednesday. Others include Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Varun Parikh and Kshitij Naveed Kaul.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankan's Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran as well as Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai. The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based players, including professionals Haider Hussain, Mohd Azhar and Hardik S Chawda as well as amateurs Tej Gangavarapu, Milind Soni, Sankeerth Nidadavolu and Vilok Gadwal.

Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, on Monday launched the tournament which will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Club and carry a prize purse of Rs 40 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on Tuesday.

The tournament will witness participation by 125 golfers (121 professionals and four amateurs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022