Left Menu

AP to hold Global Investors Summit in March 2023 for investments

We want to tap that potential and push industrial growth through fresh investments, thereby creating thousands of jobs, the minister added.Amarnath said the government would also conduct roadshows in different countries and major cities in India to showcase AP as an ideal investment destination.Earlier, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Summit logo at his camp office.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:08 IST
AP to hold Global Investors Summit in March 2023 for investments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government will organise a Global Investors Summit-2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 to attract industrial investments into the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, State Minister for Industries, Investments and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath said the Summit would be held with the theme 'Advantage Andhra' wherein the focus sectors like marine products, agro food processing, electric mobility and defence would be showcased.

''Covid-19 dealt a blow to investments in the last two years but now things are looking up. This is the right time for us seek investments and push growth and employment,'' Amarnath said.

The state was now developing three ports at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu. Besides, a major petrochemical and petroleum investment region was also being developed between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

''We are also developing three key industrial corridors across the state. All these projects have scope for large-scale investments. We want to tap that potential and push industrial growth through fresh investments, thereby creating thousands of jobs,'' the minister added.

Amarnath said the government would also conduct roadshows in different countries and major cities in India to showcase AP as an ideal investment destination.

Earlier, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Summit logo at his camp office. The logo depicts a parrot, the state bird, nibbling on dollars.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Investments) Karikal Valaven and other senior officials attended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022