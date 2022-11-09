Left Menu

New Gmail interface becoming standard experience; no option to revert back

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-11-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 09:01 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Earlier this year, Google announced a new, integrated view for Gmail, making it easy to move between critical applications like Gmail, Chat, and Meet in one unified location. Now, the new interface is becoming the standard experience, with no option to revert back to the "original view", the company said on Tuesday.

The integrated view with critical applications on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat. You can customize this new UI to include the apps most important to you, which will make it easier to stay on top of what's important to you whilst reducing the need to switch between various applications, windows, or tabs.

The changes are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. Scheduled Release domains, on the other hand, will start seeing the changes on November 29, 2022.

The new Gmail interface will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials customers.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

