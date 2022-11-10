Left Menu

Putin may participate in G20 summit via video link -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin may take part in an upcoming summit of the G20 grouping of nations in Bali via video link, state news agency RIA said on Thursday, citing the Russian embassy in Indonesia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin may take part in an upcoming summit of the G20 grouping of nations in Bali via video link, state news agency RIA said on Thursday, citing the Russian embassy in Indonesia. As G20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries and Ukraine to withdraw its invitation to Putin and expel Russia from the group over the war in Ukraine, saying it lacks the authority to do so without consensus among members.

"The format of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's participation is being worked out," the agency quoted a diplomat as saying. "It is possible that he will take part in the summit via video conference." Earlier, an Indonesian government official told Reuters that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would represent Putin at the summit, with the Russian president due to join one of the meetings online.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is also likely to attend virtually

. Zelenskiy has said he would not take part if Putin does.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

