BRIEF-Musk Warns Twitter May Lose Billions Next Year - The Information
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 02:46 IST
* ELON MUSK TOLD TWITTER EMPLOYEES ON THURSDAY THE COMPANY MAY HAVE A "NET NEGATIVE CASH FLOW OF SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS" NEXT YEAR - THE INFORMATION Source text: https://bit.ly/3NZrkvR
