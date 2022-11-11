Shining In The Light Of A Successful Festive Season

Om Jewellers Diwali was all about an unprecedented jewellery celebration & a customer turnout like never before! November 11: The arduous task of meticulously managing the crowd intensified as more and more customers flocked into Om Jewellers showrooms once the festive season kicked in. Making room for people to conveniently explore the jewellery they want is the kind of struggle that the jewellery brand would love having any day of the year! As the restrictions were fully lifted, a surge in footfalls and purchases was foreseen. But, the customer turnout was way beyond what was expected. There was certainly more than what was predicted that attracted crowds in such numbers.

''More than the post-pandemic liberty, it was knowing the pulse of our customers that made the difference'', Mr. Narendra Jakhia opined.

''For 2 years the celebrations were kind of held back, but this year people certainly wanted to make up for their stalled enthusiasm. Characteristically, they wanted exuberance, something that's memorable. And, we intended to have an inventory that matched this desire'', he added.

A number of unique jewellery collections were launched leading up to the festive season. The ornaments on display exuded creativity and the designs redefined aesthetics to produce masterfully crafted jewellery pieces that were beyond irresistible and worthy of possessing.

Understanding the needs of the customers, the jewellery was made available in various price sets that were capable of catering to multiple kinds of buyers. “Jewellery shopping is mostly about the jewellery, but when customers get exactly what they want, it becomes a fascinating jewellery experience that leaves a lasting impact. This is what we’ve focused on, and it’s delightful to see so many happy faces walking out of the showroom”, Mr. Jakhia observed.

The jewels, just like Diyas, lit up Om Jewellers showrooms during the Diwali week. As the festive vibe dims down, Mr. Jakhia and his team gear up to understand the pulse of their customers yet again and produce jewellery experiences that contribute to another grand success.

Om Jewellers has 3 showrooms spread across Mumbai. You can explore the Borivali showroom in the suburban region, while the one at Bandra is specifically for DeBeers Forevermark diamond collections. People residing in and around Thane district can explore the Mulund showroom.

