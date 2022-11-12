Left Menu

Russian firm agrees to ship fertilizers to Africa from Netherlands, Estonia and Belgium - TASS

It said a condition of the agreement was that the sanctioned person and the Russian company would earn nothing from the transaction. TASS quoted Konyaev as saying agreements had been reached to export fertilizers stranded in the Netherlands, Belgium and Estonia, but he did not specify the amounts from each country or the African destinations.

Russian firm agrees to ship fertilizers to Africa from Netherlands, Estonia and Belgium
Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem-Uralkali has agreed with the Netherlands, Estonia, and Belgium to supply cargoes of fertilizers stranded in those countries to Africa, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday. It cited Uralchem's head Dmitry Konyaev as saying the group was "actively working with the U.N. to organize free deliveries to Africa of more than 262,000 tonnes of mineral fertilizers that have been 'frozen' in EU countries".

The Netherlands said on Friday that following a request from the United Nations it would allow shipment to Malawi of 20,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer that had been stuck in the port of Rotterdam because of sanctions against a Russian individual, whom it did not identify. It said a condition of the agreement was that the sanctioned person and the Russian company would earn nothing from the transaction.

TASS quoted Konyaev as saying agreements had been reached to export fertilizers stranded in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Estonia, but he did not specify the amounts from each country or the African destinations. According to U.N. officials, the first shipment of donated fertilizers is expected to head to Malawi in the coming week.

Russian grain and fertilizer exports are not directly blocked by Western sanctions over the Ukraine war but Moscow has complained they are being disrupted because the sanctions affect access to finance insurance and ports.

