Twitter contract workers fired 'without advance notification'

The new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, on Saturday, reportedly terminated 4400 of its 5500 contract workers without notifying them in advance.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 23:23 IST
Twitter has reportedly terminated thousands of its contract workers "without notifying them in advance". Platformer's Casey Newton said in a tweet on Sunday that he had received information from the company's sources that Twitter terminated between 4400 to 5500 contract employees.

" Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned." he said. The Verge, referring to Platformer and some other reports, said most contract employees didn't receive any notice that they've been terminated and only found out after losing access to the company's email and internal communications systems.

The Verge report also said the job cuts follow layoffs that culled about half of Twitter's workforce and slashed 15 percent of its trust and safety team. There is no official word from Twitter.

"Platformer first reported about the mass firings on Saturday night, which span both US-based and global employees working in content moderation, real estate, marketing, engineering, and other departments," the report said. The job cuts follow layoffs after Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

Musk had indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be "a rationalization of headcount" at the social network. (ANI)

