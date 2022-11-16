Left Menu

Microsoft rolls out Pluton support for all 2022 Razer Blade 14 laptops

Updated: 16-11-2022 10:36 IST
Microsoft rolls out Pluton support for all 2022 Razer Blade 14 laptops
Microsoft is rolling out support for Pluton, a chip-to-cloud security technology, for all 2022 Razer Blade 14 laptops, including the new Mercury Edition color options.

Microsoft Pluton is a secure crypto-processor built into the CPU for security at the core to ensure code integrity and the latest protection with updates delivered by the company via Windows Update. Pluton protects credentials, identities, personal data and encryption keys. It is available on devices with Ryzen 6000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 series processors and can be enabled on devices with Pluton capable processors running Windows 11, version 22H2.

The 2022 Razer Blade 14 laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen 6900HX. Owners of new and existing 2022 Blade 14 laptops should contact Razer Support to download this update, Microsoft said on Tuesday.

Additionally, this update also upgrades two Type-C USB-3.2 Gen 2 ports to USB-4, which expands peripheral compatibility, increasing device connectivity options; and enables multi-monitor deployments, Thunderbolt dock support, compatibility with Razer's Core X external graphics enclosure and more.

