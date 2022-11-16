CAG as institution has exemplified spinal strength: Vice President

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday said the country's apex audit body CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) as an institution has, over the years, exemplified spinal strength.

Delivering the inaugural speech at the week-long Audit Diwas celebrations, he said the credibility earned by the institution is due to the the painstaking efforts of the successive CAG chiefs that brought this institution where it is today.

''It is indeed satisfying to note that CAG as institution has, over the years, exemplified spinal strength. This elevated status is consequence of seminal leadership the institution has been benefiting from,'' he said.

Impactful and wholesome CAG functioning has generated evolution of transparent and accountable ecosystem, he said and added that such a scenario has ''affirmatively contributed to our growth trajectory''.

The Vice President noted that by virtue of constitutional prescription under Article 151 of the Constitution, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India reports are required to be laid before each House of Parliament as also before the legislature of states.

''It is expected such reports receive due attention and consideration of the parliamentarians and legislators,'' the Vice President said.

Painstaking efforts of CAG would bear fruit and results with timely legislature and executive actions in tandem and togetherness, he said.

Among others, former CAGs of India, Accountants General of states, officials of the central government and Indian Audit and Accounts Department, apart from members of the Audit Advisory Board of the CAG were present on the occasion.

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said beginning Wednesday, several events are being organised to mark Audit Diwas across our offices in the country.

He said that one of the core responsibilities of the CAG is to assist the Parliament and state legislatures in ensuring executive accountability and transparency.

''We have been able to perform our tasks with a sense of purpose and duty despite the challenges of newer priorities of governance and changing dynamics of work culture in terms of emerging financial accounting systems and new technologies,'' he said.

In recent years, the CAG said the volume of work and activities has also increased manifold.

''We need to, therefore, constantly innovate to stay relevant,'' he said.

Murmu further said, to strengthen executive accountability, the institution has introduced various innovative audit products for focused engagement such as departmental appreciation notes, management letters and study reports.

These products, he said, will be useful for the executive to keep track of audit findings.

''We believe that this initiative, along with the CAG's audit reports, will bring tangible benefits in the day-to-day working of the executive.

''An impacting audit and a responsive executive can improve efficiency to a large extent, which will ultimately impact the lives of ordinary citizens in the spirit of 'minimum government and maximum governance','' he said.

Audit Diwas commemorates the day the first auditor general took charge of the office in 1860. Over time, the role of the CAG has evolved to assume wider responsibilities to strengthening democracy and governance of the country.

