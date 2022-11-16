Left Menu

Consultation paper on OTT framework to come next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:23 IST
Consultation paper on OTT framework to come next month
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom regulator Trai will issue a public consultation paper to discuss regulations for internet-based calling, messaging and entertainment apps in December, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The Department of Telecommunications has sought recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to set up a legal framework for the over-the-top (OTT) apps that provide calling and messaging services.

''Trai officials will make presentation on OTT on November 25, after which issues for discussion will be framed and a consultation paper will be issued for the same next month,'' a senior Trai official told PTI.

Under the new telecommunication bill, the government has proposed to place OTT apps that provide calling and messaging service as telecom services company.

The telecom bill proposes OTT players also to comply with 'Know Your Customer' rules and facilitate lawful interception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022