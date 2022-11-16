Left Menu

Financial wellness, menstrual health products among 4 IIT Delhi start-ups to bag Rs 50 lakh funding

A financial wellness product for organisations to provide low-cost retirement to employees, a platform for wholesalers that digitises the jewellery supply chain to benefit retailers and a start-up to make green menstruation adaptable and accessible are among four IIT-Delhi start-ups to win a Rs 50-lakh grant each under the Endowment Nurture Fund initiative.PVM Rao, Dean Alumni Relations at IIT-Delhi said many students were relinquishing placement options to start ventures immediately after graduating.

PVM Rao, Dean (Alumni Relations) at IIT-Delhi said many students were relinquishing placement options to start ventures immediately after graduating. ''The Endowment Nurture Fund will encourage such students to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions. The grant provides a cushion to IIT-Delhi's student teams to take risks and experiment with innovative ideas, products and business models; that in turn helps spread the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the student community'', said IIT-Delhi Endowment Management Foundation CEO Anurag Rastogi.

''Circle'', founded by Ankur Yadav and Navan Jaiswal, is a financial wellness product for organisations to provide daily salary and low-cost retirement to their employees.

Madhukar Ranka and Dipanshu Verma's ''Bag-It'' is an on-demand platform for wholesalers that digitises the jewellery supply chain for the benefit of retailers. Pramod Priya Ranjan and Nachiket Thakur ''Onpery'' is a menstrual health start-up that aims to make green menstruation adaptable and accessible to the masses. ''I-Stem'', founded by Akashdeep Bansal, KartikSawhney, Shakul Raj Sonker and Sunil Choudhary, provides digital content accessibility solutions through which universities and enterprises are making their digital infrastructure accessible (compatible with assistive technologies used by persons with disability for accessing the digital content) to persons with disability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

