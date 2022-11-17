Left Menu

McLaren Automotive enters Indian market with new 765LT spider model

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:22 IST
McLaren Automotive enters Indian market with new 765LT spider model
McLaren Automotive on Thursday unveiled its new 765LT spider model of its high-performance supercar, marking its entry into the Indian market.

The British supercar maker also launched its first car showroom in Mumbai.

The carmaker said India is a key market in augmenting its foothold in the Asia Pacific region and the launch of operations in the domestic market is aimed in this direction.

McLaren's range of supercars is designed at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Surrey (South of London), the UK.

The supercar manufacturer will offer models, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the first-ever high-performance hybrid - the Artura.

The core supercar range also includes the 720S in Coupe and Spider variants, along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family, the company said.

''McLaren has officially started its operations in India. McLaren would offer the full breadth of its model range to the customers,'' Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China at McLaren Automotive, said.

The company's maiden facility is backed by a dedicated service centre, which will focus on providing a seamless customer experience to support McLaren's long-term growth in the Indian market, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

