Microsoft rolls out new update to Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11

Microsoft is rolling out a new update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 to all Windows Insider Dev and Beta Channels. The latest update, build 2210.40000.7.0, improves the camera, general reliability, and performance.

As per the changelog shared by the company, this update enhances the quality of audio recording and also adds support for MPEG2 decoding. The changelog also mentions improvements to the camera experience when the device is not equipped with a camera.

Here's everything new in this update:

Enhancement of audio recording quality

Enhancement of OAuth scenarios

Support for MPEG2 decoding

Improvements to the camera experience when the device is not equipped with a camera

Improvements in input reliability

Chromium update to 106

In parallel, Microsoft is also rolling out the Windows 11 Build 22621.898 (KB5020044) to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel on Windows 11, version 22H2. This update brings the following new features and improvements (via):

New: We gave Microsoft OneDrive subscribers storage alerts on the Systems page in the Settings app. The alerts appear when you are close to your storage limit. You can also manage your storage and purchase additional storage if needed.

New: We provided the full amount of storage capacity from all your OneDrive subscriptions. It also displays the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app.

New: We combined Windows Spotlight with Themes on the Personalization page. This makes it easier for you to discover and turn on the Windows Spotlight feature.

New: We added the organizational messages feature. With it, third-party companies can now provide content to their employees. They do not need to use the default behavior of Windows.

The Windows 11 Build 22621.898 also fixes tons of issues: