Duke Energy to build new smart grid solutions on AWS

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 18-11-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 23:09 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
American utility company Duke Energy has entered into a multiyear strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to accelerate its development of smart grid solutions that will benefit customers and help advance the company's clean energy transition.

"Duke Energy and AWS share similar commitments to a smarter and cleaner energy future with net-zero carbon emissions. These Intelligent Grid Services leverage the proven scalability and reliability of the world's leading cloud and will help Duke Energy meet energy demands while maximizing the use of clean energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to serve their customers," said Sarah Cooper, general manager of AWS Industry Products.

The partnership will see Duke Energy building new smart grid software and services on AWS and expand its Intelligent Grid Services - a suite of custom-built applications that help the utility anticipate future energy demand and identify where and how to update the power grid. AWS will build out the cloud technologies needed to support these critical grid-planning solutions.

Duke Energy is also migrating information technology (IT) and grid analytics workloads to AWS, the latter said in a press release on Friday.

By running the applications on AWS, the utility will be able to advance its data-driven grid investment plans to improve resiliency, integrate renewable energy sources, and prepare for widespread electric vehicle adoption.

"Customers are at the center of everything Duke Energy does. Through this partnership with AWS, we'll be able to make better decisions at the micro and macro levels to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities as we build a smarter, cleaner energy future together," said Harry Sideris, executive vice president of customer experience, solutions and services at Duke Energy.

