Left Menu

UPDATE 1-COP27: UK, US others float new proposal on loss and damage -source

A coalition of developed nations including the United States and the United Kingdom have issued a draft proposal on loss and damage funding, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The proposal would set up "new and enhanced funding arrangements for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change in responding to loss and damage," according to a draft seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 01:28 IST
UPDATE 1-COP27: UK, US others float new proposal on loss and damage -source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A coalition of developed nations including the United States and the United Kingdom have issued a draft proposal on loss and damage funding, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The proposal would set up "new and enhanced funding arrangements for assisting developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change in responding to loss and damage," according to a draft seen by Reuters. It would also create "an expert group" to tackle key questions about where the funding should come from and how the funding mechanism should be run. A second source confirmed that the draft was the current proposal under consideration at the talks.

It was not immediately clear how the proposal differed from an earlier EU proposal

. That proposal would have set up a special fund for covering loss and damage in the most vulnerable countries, funded from a "broad donor base", according to EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans. That wording suggested high-emitting emerging economies like China would have to contribute, rather than having the fund financed only by rich nations that have historically contributed the most to global warming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversions in two years

Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022