ISRO to launch PSLV-C54 launch on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites
- Country:
- India
The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.
The launch is scheduled at 11.56 am (rpt 11.56 am) on Saturday, said the national space agency headquartered here.
Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: ''EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA).
