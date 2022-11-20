Left Menu

Samsung says future One UI updates will be faster

Though Android 13 was released by Google in August, Samsung's first One UI 5 update based on the latest Android OS was rolled out for its Galaxy S22 family in October and since then a myriad of devices has been updated.

Though Android 13 was released by Google in August, Samsung's first One UI 5 update based on the latest Android OS was rolled out for its Galaxy S22 family in October and since then, a raft of devices have been updated. According to GSM Arena, this rollout of One UI 5 has been the fastest ever for Samsung. The company has been impressive in covering as many devices as possible and did not just stick with a few flagships this year, leaving the mid-rangers for 2023.

A post was recently published by Samsung in which they bragged about how quick the One UI 5 rollout has been and assured users that it is aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster and to more devices at the same time, reported GSM Arena. Samsung additionally revealed that the Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A32 are next in line to receive One UI 5 with Android 13 by the end of the year, along with the Galaxy Z Fold2.

As per GSM Arena, a wide release of the new software to the Galaxy S20 and Note20 families across the globe will happen by the end of this month. (ANI)

