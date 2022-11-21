Left Menu

New radio series 'TB Harega, Desh Jeetega' launched

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Alfaz-e-Mewat FM 107.8, a community radio station, has started a new series ''TB Challenge: TB Harega, Desh Jeetega'' from Monday.

The series has been started in partnership with NGO Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transformation (SMART) and its objective is to provide information about tuberculosis, its symptoms, treatment and nutrition, according to a statement.

It will be broadcast through Alfaz-e-Mewat every Sunday and Monday at 9:20 am and repeat broadcast will be at 7:30 pm.

The launch event of this community-based programme was organized at Industrial Training Institute, Nagina here.

Governmental and non-governmental efforts are being made to fight TB. The government has set up DOTS centres across the country, where TB is tested and treated free of cost, District TB Programme Manager Mohammad Shakir, who was present at the event, said.

Pooja Oberoi Murada, principal lead for outreach for development, S M Sehgal Foundation, and representative of Alfaz-e-Mewat said that this series is trying to create awareness in the community about TB and its prevention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

