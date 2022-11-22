Rummy Passion introduces Latest Addition of Sit & Go Cash Tournaments

Passion Gaming's Rummy Passion, one of the leading Online Rummy apps with over 50 lakh registered players, continues to expand its game offerings with the launch of the Sit & Go (SNG) Tournaments.

Sit and Go tournaments are perfect for beginners to play with real cash and get tournament exposure. These tournaments do not have a scheduled start time and begin as soon as the registration numbers are met.

Rummy Passion is constantly innovating and coming up with state-of-the-art technology to enhance the Rummy gaming experience and have a competitive edge over other game operators.

''We've always been a trailblazer in the online real money gaming industry. Our core values have revolved around providing a user-driven and best-in-class gaming experience. After heeding the suggestions by our users, we wanted to offer players fast-paced and time-saving Rummy tournaments, which is why we developed Sit and Go Tournaments,'' said Siddhartha Dhiman, Sr Product Marketing Manager at Passion Gaming. ''Owing to the nature of these tournaments, it's guaranteed to be an action-packed real cash gaming experience. We're sure that players are going to have their best time trying their hands on these special Rummy tournaments,'' he further added.

There is an entry fee to participate in these tournaments and players will have the option to withdraw from a tournament before it starts. Sit & Go tournaments will function in Deals (Turbo & Turbo Max) format and manoeuvre the rounds at a relatively quicker pace compared to other cash tournaments. It's expected that tournaments will be over under 10 minutes, enabling those with little time to spare the opportunity to get involved in the ultimate Rummy action.

About Rummy Passion Rummy Passion, owned and operated by Passion Gaming, ranks as one of India's best Rummy apps that offer a safe and secure gaming experience. The Online Rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. It's an internationally certified Rummy game, with state-of-the-art security features, and has over 50 lakh players competing for real cash.

Rummy Passion is an RNG-certified platform by iTech Labs that ensures fair play and necessary risk mitigation for players, making it a 100% trusted gaming platform. Rummy Passion also has a seal of certification from EGF (E-Gaming Federation) and strictly complies with the framework set for the gaming industry.

Rummy Passion offers players an opportunity to compete with the best players from across India. It also offers multiple striking features and hosts Leaderboards and Tournaments with big cash rewards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)