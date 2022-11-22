Left Menu

Ukraine receives 2.5 billion euros in assistance from EU

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:47 IST
Ukraine receives 2.5 billion euros in assistance from EU
Serhiy Marchenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine received a new 2.5 billion euro ($2.57 billion) tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union on Tuesday, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"The total amount (of macro-financial assistance) provided to Ukraine from February 24 (by the EU) reaches €6.7 bln," Marchenko wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter that the assistance was "another step of solidarity," and expressed gratitude to EU leaders. ($1 = 0.9744 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022