Ukraine receives 2.5 billion euros in assistance from EU

Ukraine received a new 2.5 billion euro ($2.57 billion) tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union on Tuesday, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"The total amount (of macro-financial assistance) provided to Ukraine from February 24 (by the EU) reaches €6.7 bln," Marchenko wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter that the assistance was "another step of solidarity," and expressed gratitude to EU leaders. ($1 = 0.9744 euros)

