Science News Roundup: SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission liftoff to Tuesday; Europe ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding and more

SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission liftoff to Tuesday

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX said on Monday it's postponing the launch of the Eutelsat mission to Tuesday due to additional pre-flight checks. The company is now targeting the liftoff for Nov. 22 at 9:57 p.m. ET and weather is currently 20% favorable, SpaceX said in a tweet.

Europe ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding

European ministers haggled on Tuesday over a proposed 25% boost in space funding over the next three years designed to maintain Europe's lead in Earth observation, expand navigation services and remain a partner in exploration with the United States. The European Space Agency (ESA) is asking its 22 nations to back a budget of some 18.5 billion euros for 2023-25, up from 14.5 billion at its last summit in 2019, in a triennial funding ritual held against a backdrop of pressure on public finances.

European space nations wrangle over funding increase

European nations raced down to the wire to find an extra four billion euros for space projects on the second day of talks in Paris designed to further climate research and exploration. The European Space Agency is asking its 22 member nations to come up with 18.5 billion euros ($19.06 billion) to fund rocket launches, satellites and Europe's participation in planetary research for 2023-25 but the triennial talks have become entangled in economic uncertainty.

'Good Night Oppy' about NASA's rover mission may make you cry

When "Good Night Oppy", which follows NASA rovers Opportunity and Spirit before and after they land on Mars, launched at a film festival in September, the documentary had an unexpected effect on audiences: they cried. "It's funny because I promise you we were not having conversations in the edit room on how we would make people cry," director Ryan White told Reuters.

France, Germany and Italy announce plans and funding details for European space launcher programme

The French, Germany and Italian governments announced plans and funding details on Tuesday to move forward with Europe's space launcher exploitation programme, as Europe aims to catch up with the United States and China in this area. France, Germany and Italy said public funding for this would be allocated in contracts to be awarded by the European Space Agency (ESA) to the launch service provider, the launcher system primes and each main industrial body.

