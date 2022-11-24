Left Menu

HOLD---Soccer-Uruguay and South Korea goalless at halftime

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 19:17 IST
The first half of Thursday's World Cup Group H match between Uruguay and South Korea ended 0-0 at halftime at the Education City Stadium, with the South American side guilty of wasting opportunities.

Federico Valverde sent a volley wide and Darwin Nunez failed to connect with a pass in the penalty box. Later, Diego Godin's header struck the post. For South Korea, Hwang Ui-jo scuffed their best chance by shooting over the bar from close range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

