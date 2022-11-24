Left Menu

AIIMS' server down: Various agencies looking into incident

The hospital ran on the manual mode for patient registration, out-patient department OPD and in-patient department IPD services, emergency, laboratory and radiology services, the source said.

Various government agencies are probing an incident of the AIIMS-Delhi's server remaining out of service for the second consecutive day.

Amid the cyber security scare, all emergency, routine patient care and laboratory services are being managed manually, according to a statement issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

With the server being down, the outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation and the appointment system, remained affected, an AIIMS official said.

''Various government agencies are investigating the incident and supporting the AIIMS in bringing back the digital patient care services. We hope to be able to restore the affected activities soon,'' the statement read.

According to sources, India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives are probing the incident.

''Backups of the eHospital database and the Laboratory Information System (LIS) database have been taken on external hard drives and on the advice of the investigating teams, the AIIMS internet services have been stopped,'' a source told PTI.

Meanwhile, four physical servers have been arranged (including two from an external agency) for restoring the eHospital services. The teams are working towards installing the databases and applications.

The advices of the investigating agencies for securing the server room are being followed. The hospital ran on the manual mode for patient registration, out-patient department (OPD) and in-patient department (IPD) services, emergency, laboratory and radiology services, the source said.

