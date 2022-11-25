STPI Davangere to soon usher in new opportunities for jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today inaugurated a Digital India startup hub at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre at Davanagere, Karnataka.

MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurating the Digital India Startup Hub

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said,"The STPI, Davangere will soon usher in new opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurships for the people in the region. It is our PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision to ensure that every Young Indian gets an opportunity to participate in the India Techade initiatives taken by the Government."

He said the Government's emphasis has been on the growth of IT/ITES/ESDM Industry in the newer cities, and that it should not be confined to the metropolitan centres.

This is the 63rd STPI centre in the country and the fifth in the Karnataka.

Stating that India has the fastest growing innovation system with more than 80,000 Startups and over 107 Unicorns, the Minister said the world today looks at India with awe and respect. "We have assumed the presidency of the G20, a league of world's largest economies and also the GPAI an international initiative on Artificial Intelligence. It is the fastest growing major economy that has surpassed the UK to emerge as fifth largest economy, receiving its highest ever FDIs of $83Bn."

Dignatiries present at the Inaugural Programme

Shri B A Basavaraja, District In-charge Minister, Davanagere, Shri G M Siddeshwara, Member of Parliament, Davanagere, Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI and other dignatiries were present at the inaugural programme.

The State Government has provided 10,000 sq.ft builtup space in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Regional Centre, Davanagere for the establishment of this STPI Centre.

Among other facilitilies, the Centre has plug-n-play 102 seater Incubation facility, Network Operations Centre (NOC), 16-seater conference room, and 32-seater cafeteria and provision for providing high-speed data communication facilities and other amenities & services required for export of software & services.

(With Inputs from PIB)