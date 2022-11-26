Left Menu

Synergy among academia, industry way forward for India to become 'Atmanirbhar': Union Min Jitendra Singh

On the occasion of Constitution Day, the minister administered the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution to all participants.Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giant strides are being taken in the field of Information Technology and new age technologies for better delivery of governance to citizens, he said.

PTI | Katra | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:26 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday said digital innovation will play an important part in governance in the next decade to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. He said a closer synergy among academia, industry and start-ups is the way forward for India to become 'Atmanirbhar' in the true sense of the term. Singh inaugurated the two-day 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NceG)here. On the occasion of Constitution Day, the minister administered the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution to all participants.

''Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giant strides are being taken in the field of Information Technology and new age technologies for better delivery of governance to citizens,'' he said. He said the ultimate objective of good governance is to bring ease of living in the life of a common man. ''The Modi government has preempted the need of IT and inculcated the same in each and every aspect of governance and has committed to augment inclusive growth across all sectors,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

