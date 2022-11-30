U.S. State Department approves potential drone sale to Qatar for $1 billion

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of drones to Qatar in a deal valued at $1 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractors will be Raytheon Technologies Corp , SRC and Northrop Grumman Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement. It added that the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

