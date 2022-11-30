TRAI releases Consultation Paper on 'Introduction of Calling Name Presentation in Telecommunication Networks'.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released a Consultation Paper on 'Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks'.

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through a reference dated 21.03.2022 requested the Authority to provide its recommendations under Section 11(1)(a) of TRAI Act, 1997 (as amended) on introducing the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) facility in the Indian Telecommunication Network.

In this regard, a Consultation Paper on 'Introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in Telecommunication Networks', seeking inputs from the stakeholders have been placed on TRAI's website (www.trai.gov.in). Written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper are invited from the stakeholders by 27th December 2022 and counter-comments by 10th January 2023.

The comments/ counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form at advmn@trai.gov.in. For any clarification/ information Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI may be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-23210481.

(With Inputs from PIB)