Breathe sweet fragrances with EKAM, launches new line of fresheners!

Mangalore, 30th November, 2022:EKAM, a handcrafted fragrance company based in Mangalore, has launched a new line of fresheners, such as Room Sprays, Car Sprays, and, Scented Sachets. With each release, the company focuses on targeting specific areas and concerns that could be solved with its fresheners. EKAM has received immense response with scented candles primarily and then ventured into air fresheners that could be conveniently used and which offered the same level of premium fragrance that customers were used to. Ms Aarti Koya, CEO, EKAM said, “With our plug-Ins, our goal is to present to our customers these conveniently sized, yet decorative, devices. These can be used, especially in more congested or moist spaces, where the use of just a splash of scented spray or lighting up a candle is simply not practical or desirable—for instance, the washroom. With our new launch, you just need to plug in the device to enjoy a lingering aroma, with no worry of soot, flame, or size.” The major advantages are that they can be used even in tight spaces and they are quite inconspicuous compared to other methods of spreading fragrance, while still adding a touch of subtle decor. Compared to what you may expect from a plug-in device, these are designed in a way that the fragrance settles on you slowly, without ever coming off too strongly. EKAM has chosen the scents of Lavender, Lemongrass, Rose, and Jasmine—soothing, cheerful, and, as with our existing scented products, the aroma you get is both lasting and gives a feel of luxury to the senses. EKAM Plug-In Packs are priced at ₹1249 ₹999, and you can get refills for ₹699 ₹559. So, the present introductory offer comes at a 20% discount! EKAM, part of The Manipal Group has a varied range of scented candles, fragrance oils, aromatherapy, reed diffusers, personal fragrance, personal care, fresheners, and vaporizer that are available at online, as well as offline, stores.Recently, EKAM raised an Angel round of nearly INR 4.8 crore from well-known investors. Available in stores and online (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

