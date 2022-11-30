IT event INFOCOM begins in Kolkata on Dec 1

The 2022 edition of INFOCOM, one of the largest information and communication technology (ICT) events in India, will commence in Kolkata on Thursday, according to organisers.

The annual event will bring together over 1000 delegates from large corporates, IT, SMEs and the government with close to 100 plus speakers.

New technologies like AI/ML, blockchains, web 3.0 and metaverse which are rapidly gaining importance will be deliberated. ABP Group is hosting INFOCOM since 2002. The theme of the 21st edition is ''The Age of Change Makers.'' It is being held at a time when the global IT industry is being rocked by large-scale layoffs at renowned US tech companies.

Important speakers lined up for the event include global cyber security company Palo Alto Networks chairman Nikesh Arora and Tata Sons Global Government Affairs Officer Tanmoy Chakraborty.

Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath will also speak at the programme.

