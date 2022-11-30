Left Menu

Govt to support setting up CoE for start-ups at District Hospital South Goa: Chandrasekhar

MoS offers support for setting up a Centre of Excellence for Start-ups in Medical Electronics and AI in Healthcare in District Hospital, South Goa

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:15 IST
Govt to support setting up CoE for start-ups at District Hospital South Goa: Chandrasekhar
Image Credit: Twitter(@Rajeev_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said that the Centre will take all measures to expand economic opportunities in Goa that will help diversify its economy, and turn it into a start-ups and innovation hub especially in the fields of healthcare, medical electronics and Artificial Intelligence and also ensure its sustainable development.

He made these observations at a press conference in Margao, Goa today.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Ministries of Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship along with the Goa government would explore the possibility of setting up a Centre of Excellence for start-ups at the District Hospital South Goa. Earlier in the day, he met the Health Minister of Goa, Shri Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane.

The Minister who is currently on a two-day visit to Goa, also met state IT Minister, Shri Rohan Khaunte and discussed about the growth of IT opportunities.

He also spoke of expanding skilling opportunities for the young people through Skill hubs and Atal Tinkering labs.

The MoS held several meetings with elected leaders and emphasised on the need for connect with the people at the grassroots. "The neta (leader), zila parishad and panchayat should work together to ensure access of benefits of Central schemes for every beneficiary in South Goa," he said.

"We have to work towards saturation of all Centre Government schemes and take the message of "SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas" to each and every Indian," Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Earlier, the Minister had visited the District Hospital in Margao. "I have visited many Government hospitals after becoming a Central Minister but the South Goa district hospital ranks the best in terms of cleanliness and modern facilities" he said.

The Minister also attended the inauguration of an art gallery which had on display collection of Jainism-related items through Philately. He also released a 2023 calendar published by the Ayyappa Sevasangham at a programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022