Pentagon to award $1.2 bln contract to Raytheon for Ukrainian NASAMS, source and document say
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 02:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon will award a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies Co for 6 National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the situation and a document seen by Reuters.
The United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight NASAMS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Pentagon
- The United States
Advertisement