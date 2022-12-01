Left Menu

Pentagon to award $1.2 bln contract to Raytheon for Ukrainian NASAMS, source and document say

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2022 02:19 IST
Pentagon to award $1.2 bln contract to Raytheon for Ukrainian NASAMS, source and document say
The Pentagon will award a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies Co for 6 National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the situation and a document seen by Reuters.

The United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight NASAMS.

