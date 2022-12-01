UFC GYM® INDIA OPENS NEWEST CLUB IN IMPHAL, MANIPUR

UFC GYM® India today announced the opening of its newest location, UFC GYM Imphal in Manipur. This training facility is the first UFC GYM in North East India. Imphal is the capital of the Indian state of Manipur and is a part of the Smart Cities Mission under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Imphal is home to the 6-time World Amateur Boxing Champion, Mary Kom.

With a signature UFC-style Octagon®, boxing bag rack and premium equipment from Life Fitness, the gym provides a complete setup for MMA and fitness training. Members will be able to train in a premium facility with all the necessary equipment required to train like a UFC® athlete. Additionally, the gym provides training programs for all ages and athletic abilities through access to a large variety of group fitness classes and functional training. Members interested in fitness will have access to a one-stop shop for their fitness needs through the functional fitness area, strength and cardio equipment and group fitness classes such as yoga, Zumba, spinning, and more. Located at Kwakeithel Rd, Ningthemkol, Imphal, Manipur 795140, India, the facility will also offer Youth Programming for children above 5 years.

Master Licensees of UFC GYM India, Farzad Palia and Istayak Ansari, stated, ''The craze for MMA in the northeast is unparalleled with a number of MMA fighters hailing from this region. We're hopeful of grooming this talent further at our UFC GYM Imphal location and helping them reach the international stage and hopefully, the UFC.'' Sub-Licensees of UFC GYM Imphal, Rinkhui Shimray, Deepak Singh and Thongam Leo stated, ''Manipur has been the epitome in producing world class athletes for our country. However, there is no world class training facility here and that is what we want to provide at UFC GYM to support the current and future talent here. UFC GYM programming is designed to cater to the training styles of every sport as well as for people who are just looking to get fit and that is what's amazing about it.'' Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened 150+ locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, South America, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and more.

In 2018, the fitness franchise expanded its global brand presence to India, which is comprised of the world's second-largest population, in partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensees Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia. The Master Licensees have an unprecedented partnership agreement with UFC GYM® to open more than 100 gym locations throughout India through 2032.

UFC GYM will also be launching the UFC FIT and CLASS models in India this year. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different® approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

For more information about UFC GYM Imphal, please visit ufcgym.in, or follow the gym on Instagram at @ufcgymimphal.

About UFC GYM® UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 150 locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Follow UFC GYM at Facebook.com/UFCGYM, Youtube.com/UFCGYM, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter: @UFCGYM. Follow UFC GYM India at Facebook.com/UFCGYMIndia, youtube.com/UFCGYMIndia, Twitter and Instagram: @UFCGYMIndia.

About UFC® UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1GxbKwJvT4

